Barcelona star Pedri explains Getafe celebration was tribute to 'bald cousin'

Pedri has explained the interesting celebration he performed after grabbing the winner in Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Getafe.

Pedri mimed shaving his head after scoring

Revealed it was a tribute to his cousin

Previously vowed to go bald if Spain won World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? After scoring the winner against Getafe the Barcelona sensation mimed shaving off his head before putting his hands over his eyes to mimic wearing glasses. Pedri revealed after the game that the celebration was a nod to his cousin Abraham, who is bald.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Pedri said: "The goal celebration is for my cousin Abraham, who is bald and I wanted to dedicate it to him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Pedri had revealed his intention to go bald if Spain managed to lift the trophy for the second time in Qatar. Unfortunately, they were ousted from the quarter-final after losing to Morocco.

The glasses celebration, on the other hand, is something the youngster has been doing since last year, and he explained that it is a tribute to his father who instilled a love for football inside him and happens to wear a pair of glasses.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men next take on Real Sociedad in a Copa del Rey quarter-final clash on Wednesday.