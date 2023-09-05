'I'm calm' - 16-year-old Barcelona star Lamine Yamal reveals how Pedri and Gavi are helping him prepare for potential senior Spain debut

Barcelona wonder-kid Lamine Yamal insisted that he is "calm" and revealed how Pedri and Gavi are helping him prepare for his potential Spain debut.

Yamal called up for Spain duty

Could become Spain's youngest-ever debutant

Claimed to be calm before his potential debut

WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-year-old prodigy from the Catalan club is on the verge of making history as potentially the youngest-ever player for Spain. La Roja are scheduled to face Georgia on September 8 in a Euro 2024 qualifier, and if Yamal takes the field, he will surpass Gavi's record, who made his debut at 17 years and 62 days.

Despite the immense pressure associated with such a milestone, Yamal remains remarkably composed and shared how Pedri and Gavi are helping him gear up for the big occasion.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s incredible to be able to live this, I want to enjoy it to the fullest," he said to Spain's official social channels.

"I’m calm, I’m already used to Barca, so let’s see how everything goes. I always talk to [Alejandro] Balde and he tells me to enjoy it, not to be afraid, to face it. Gavi did the same thing [made Spain debut as a 17-year-old], he tells me to go without fear. And Pedri more of the same, they help me a lot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yamal has been making waves in La Liga, debuting for Barcelona at just 15 years old. In the 2023/24 season, he has established himself as a regular starter for the club, with three appearances already, and stood out for his performance against Villarreal. His consistent displays have earned praise from star striker, Robert Lewandowski, who described Yamal as having a "wow" factor.

WHAT NEXT? Yamal will be hoping to put his best foot forward if he is given an opportunity to impress by Luis De la Fuente when Spain plays Georgia on Friday.