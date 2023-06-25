Barcelona's Sergio Busquets replacement? La Liga side targeting Fulham's Joao Palhinha - but they may have to pay £90m

Barcelona have turned their attention to Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as they look for a permanent successor to Sergio Busquets.

Barca need replacement for Busquets

See Palhinha as promising candidate

Fulham slap big price tag on midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca coach Xavi has made the signing of a new midfielder the top priority for the summer transfer window and Sport reports that Palhinha has emerged as one of the top candidates. They are also monitoring Benfica's Florentino Luis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, signing Palhinha will be no easy feat for the Camp Nou side. The 27-year-old joined Fulham from Sporting CP last year and his contract runs until 2027. That puts Fulham in control of the situation and The Daily Mail reports they are demanding around £90 million ($114m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barca had initially targeted Martin Zubimendi as the man to succeed Busquets, who has left to join Inter Miami. The Real Sociedad star proved too expensive, however, and the club opted against going for Sofyan Amrabat, too. Instead, Palhinha and Luis are considered the players most suited to Barca's playing style.

WHAT NEXT? Barca may make an offer for Palhinha as they look to strengthen in midfield, but they will have a hard time prying him away from Fulham.