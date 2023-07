Barcelona have re-signed Oriol Romeu from Girona in an €8m (£7m) deal, the club have confirmed.

Romeu returns to Barca

Played for club between 2004 and 2011

Moves from Girona

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca have confirmed that they have signed Romeu for €8m, with the midfielder signing a three-year deal. Romeu departed the Catalan club for Chelsea in 2011 but struggled somewhat and has since played for Southampton and Girona before returning to Camp Nou.

More to follow...