Pedri could be out for over a month after he sustained a quadriceps injury during a Barcelona training session on Thursday.

Pedri suffers quadriceps injury

Ruled out for over a month

Club confirms injury to the anterior rectus

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder is one of the first names on the team sheet and was key to Barcelona's win over Cadiz last weekend as he opened the scoring in a fiercely contested match. However, Pedri has once again suffered an injury to his right thigh which could see him on the sidelines for more than six weeks according to Cope.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury will be a blow to Barcelona who have started their title defence with a 0-0 draw to Getafe in their opener and a 2-0 win over Cadiz in their second outing. Xavi does still have plenty of midfield options without Pedri, with Ilkay Gundogan, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Oriol Romeu all available.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Barcelona put out a statement confirming the injury which read: "FC Barcelona first team player Pedri has sustained a right quadriceps injury. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return."



WHAT NEXT? Pedri will not only miss La Liga games against Villarreal and Osasuna but will also be absent from the Spain national team squad for the two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus in September. It remains to be seen when he will be ready to return for Xavi's side.