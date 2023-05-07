Barcelona open Joao Cancelo loan transfer talks as Bayern Munich opt against €70m deal with Man City

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with Joao Cancelo’s agent regarding a possible loan deal for the Manchester City-owned full-back.

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile Portugal international is currently in Germany with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, with a switch to the Allianz Arena completed in the January window. A loan agreement there includes the option for a permanent €70 million (£62m/$78m) move to be pushed through.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern will not be triggering that clause, while City are already preparing for life without Cancelo. That has left the door open for Barca to enter into discussions with Jorge Mendes. Sport claims talks have already been held, with a deal possible that would be financially appealing to those at Camp Nou.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Another right-back was not a top priority for Barca boss Xavi, but he is willing to take advantage of a surprise opportunity. The Blaugrana cannot afford top target Juan Foyth of Villarreal, but could take Cancelo on a season-long loan that includes the option to buy.

WHAT NEXT? Mendy has been charged with the task of getting a green light from City, with further talks required regarding Cancelo’s salary and the size of fee that would be included in any loan agreement, with other potential suitors in Italy waiting to discover what the immediate future holds for the talented 28-year-old.