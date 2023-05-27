Barcelona want to hand Lionel Messi captain's armband as attempts to lure superstar back from PSG intensify

Barcelona are ready to hand over the captain's armband to Lionel Messi if the Argentine plans to re-join the Catalan giants in the summer.

Barcelona ready to make Messi next captain

Busquets leaving Barcelona in the summer

Messi set to leave PSG as free agent

WHAT HAPPENED? With Lionel Messi's departure from Paris Saint-Germain all but confirmed, Barcelona are planning to bring their former star back to Camp Nou in the summer and are reportedly ready to offer him the captain's armband, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentina star was the club captain before he left for the French club in 2021, but after Messi's departure, Sergio Busquets was handed the armband.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With two senior players, Busquets and Jordi Alba set to leave the club at the end of the ongoing season, the Catalan giants want to tempt Messi to return to the club with the captain's armband. If the move does not materialise, Robert Lewandowski or Ronald Araujo will become the team's new leader.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi has been linked with a move to Barcelona for a long time after it became imminent that he would not extend his stay at PSG after his contract expires in the summer. Despite reports claiming that the 35-year-old might head back to La Liga, Barcelona manager Xavi recently claimed that Messi's possible move is still up in the air.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? Messi will be next seen in action on Saturday when PSG take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1. A point will confirm yet another league title for the French giants.