Barcelona can FINALLY register players! Club to receive €60m boost with studio money finally available

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona's financial troubles saw them unable to register players in La Liga last summer. At the time, the club signed a deal with Orpheus Media and Socios.com to sell 24.5 percent of their in-house studio production to both companies for some €100 million (£85m/$100m) each - one of their infamous financial levers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The payments were agreed in instalments, with the first of €30m due this summer. A postponement by the investing companies had seen La Liga block that payment and therefore stopped Barca from registering players, but that has now been cleared and the money is due to be paid soon, according to Sport.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A press conference is scheduled for Thursday, where president Joan Laporta will announce the rest of the money is finally available, and thus the club will be able to register their new signings: Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu and Inigo Martínez. Moreover, the club should be able to renew the contracts of Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso, Inaki Pena and Sergi Roberto.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The club's finances remain on a knife-edge, with their early exit from the Champions League last season not helping matters. It's unlikely they will be able to buy any further players before selling.