Barcelona 'desperately' searching for $40m in funds after economic levers 'fail' to swing in favor of Catalan club

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is seeking funds after one of the club's investors failed to meet a deadline for a €40 million (£35m/42m) payment.

Laporta in need of new investment

Libero yet to meet agreed payments

Barca's January business could be impacted

WHAT HAPPENED? This summer, Barcelona sold a chunk of their TV rights to Libero, a German investor fund. But Libero have only paid €20 million of the €60m they pledged — a deal that was approved by La Liga so Barca could afford to register loan signees Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Libero unable to pay up, Laporta is left looking elsewhere to make up the cash. He has claimed that there are "several interested parties", according to Sport, but no deal has yet been made public.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

FC Barcelona Web oficial

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barca will have to provide the agreed sum for La Liga, or risk further spending limits in the future, with the deal to bring in Vitor Roque in January potentially in jeopardy.