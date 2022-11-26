Barcelona confirm transfer interest in Brazil wonderkid Endrick
- Xavi confirms talks
- Barcelona in the running
- Endrick "type of player" they need
WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona manager Xavi has confirmed that he's held talks with the Palmeiras wonderkid and his representatives. The 16-year-old is subject to interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs including bitter rivals Real Madrid.
WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with ESPN, Xavi said, "[We] have been talking with his [Endrick's] father and also directly with the player too. I explained the project at Barcelona."
"We want talented players, and he is a talent, capable of making difference. He has the great finishing, dribbling and a capacity to make a difference on the pitch. He is a player already of the present - playing in the Brazilian league - and also the future. He is a kind of player that we need. He already knows the project we have at Barcelona and we are talking. I hope he becomes our player. It depends on him. This kind of thing always depends on the player."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona's ongoing financial troubles might make it hard for them to see the deal through but the club's stature will always be a pull for young players. And he won't be able to sign in Europe until 2024, at which point the Blaugrana could be in better shape.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK: The 16-year-old continues to impress in his debut professional season for Palmeiras. With plenty of clubs interested, it seems that his future is in Europe.
