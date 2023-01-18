Barcelona captain Busquets turns down €20m-a-year offer from Al Nassr

Barcelona midfielder and captain Sergio Busquets has turned down a lucrative offer to join Saudi outfit Al-Nassr worth €20 million (£17.5m) per year.

WHAT HAPPENED? It had first been reported that Al-Nassr were preparing a €13m-a-year package for the Spain international, however AS have since revealed that the Saudi club have offered Busquets around a third of what Cristiano Ronaldo will earn this season, standing at around €20m per term. The 34-year-old is understood to have declined these advances, with his future in the game far from certain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona manager Xavi has been vocal about wanting to keep the veteran midfielder at the club, despite his contract expiring in the summer and no progress on a new deal. Former Real Madrid and England star David Beckham is also thought to be interested in securing Busquets' signature for his MLS club Inter Miami, although no formal approach has been made.

AND WHAT'S MORE: For their part, it seems Al-Nassr are attempting to construct their very own dream team. After Ronaldo became their marquee signing in late December, the Saudi club have shown an interest in the likes of Eden Hazard, as well as the Portuguese's former team-mates Sergio Ramos and, most recently, Keylor Navas.

WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS? After featuring in Barca's dominant Supercopa display against rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, the veteran midfielder may feature in another cup competition, the Copa del Rey, against Ceuta on Thursday.