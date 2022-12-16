Barcelona legend Busquets announces international retirement with Spain as a World Cup and European Championship winner

Spain's Sergio Busquets has announced his retirement from international duty, with the Barcelona midfielder walking away as a World Cup winner.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old claimed football’s most prestigious prize in 2010, before going on to land a European Championship crown two years later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In total, one of the finest exponents of the ball-playing holding role the game has ever seen won 143 caps for his country across 15 years, and steps down after suffering a last-16 defeat to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Busquets has said in a lengthy Instagram post: “Hello to all! I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 games, the time has come to say goodbye to the national team. I would like to thank all the people who have been with me on this long road. From Vicente del Bosque who gave me the opportunity to start, to Luis Enrique for making me enjoy until the last second. Also thank the trust of Julen Lopetegui, Fernando Hierro or Robert Moreno, as well as all their staff.”

He added: “Finally, I can only wish all the luck in the world to my teammates and the new coach Luis de la Fuente. Now I will be one more fan, enjoy and support our national team unconditionally. Eternal thanks.”

WHAT NEXT? Busquets is now free to focus his full attention on club matters, with the possibility that he could be on the move as a free agent in 2023 as his contract at Camp Nou runs down.