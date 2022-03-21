Any meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid will capture the imagination of a global audience, with El Clasico fixtures among the most eagerly-anticipated in world football.

Such encounters rarely disappoint, with two old adversaries delivering memorable performances down the years.

Barca shade things slightly in the overall record – with 116 victories from 282 games, compared to Madrid’s 104 – but when did the Blaugrana deliver their most dominant displays? GOAL takes a look…

What is Barcelona's biggest win vs Real Madrid?

There have been plenty of goal-laden clashes between heavyweight outfits from Catalunya and the Spanish capital down the years.

In terms of the biggest victories for Barca, they have emerged victorious by five clear goals on seven occasions, with the highest-scoring of those successes in September 1950.

The most recent came in November 2010, while the Blaugrana’s only victory by a five-goal margin at Santiago Bernabeu was in February 1974.

Result Date Barcelona goalscorers Real Madrid 1-5 Barcelona Apr 18, 1926 Samitier (4), Piera Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid Apr 21, 1935 Vantolra (4), Escola Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid Mar 25, 1945 César (2), Bravo, Gonzalvo III Barcelona 7-2 Real Madrid Sept 24, 1950 Nicolau (2), M. Aurelio (2), Cesar, Gonzalvo III, Basora Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid Feb 21, 1954 Tejada (2), Moreno, Cesar, Pachon Barcelona 6-1 Real Madrid May 19, 1957 Martínez (4), Villaverde, Kubala Barcelona 4-0 Real Madrid Oct 26, 1958 Evaristo (3), Tejada Real Madrid 0-5 Barcelona Feb 17, 1974 Asensi (2), Cruyff, Perez, Sotil Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona May 18, 1986 Amarilla, Urbano, Esteban Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid Aug 1, 1994 Romario (3), Koeman, Ivan Iglesias Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona May 2, 2009 Henry (2), Messi (2), Puyol, Pique Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid Nov 29, 2010 David Villa (2), Xavi, Pedro, Jeffren Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona Nov 21, 2015 Luis Suarez (2), Iniesta, Neymar Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid Oct 28, 2018 Luis Suarez (3), Coutinho, Vidal Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona Mar 20, 2022 Aubameyang (2), Araujo, Ferran Torres

Table correct at time of writing on 21/03/2022

What happened in the latest Clasico?

The most recent clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid took place at the Bernabeu on March 20, 2022.

The Blaugrana headed into that contest as underdogs, with the Blancos boasting a commanding lead at the top of the Liga table.

The form book went out the window in the Spanish capital as Xavi’s visitors delivered a stunning display of attacking intent.

January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed them in front after 21 minutes, as he converted a brilliant Ousmane Dembele cross from close range.

Ronald Araujo doubled Barca’s lead in the 38th minute, before Ferran Torres crashed home a third two minutes after half-time.

Aubameyang’s second of the game just six minutes after the restart put the result beyond doubt and lifted the Blaugrana up into third.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were left shell-shocked, having enjoyed domestic dominance and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but they were left to pick the bones out of a humbling reversal.

