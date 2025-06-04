'Cant del Barca' - Lyrics, video & meaning of official Barcelona anthem

The official Barcelona anthem, called "Cant del Barca" ("Himno del FC Barcelona" in Spanish or "Himne del FC Barcelona" in Catalan), was written in 1974 as part of the club's 75th anniversary celebrations. The lyrics were penned by Jaume Picas and Josep M. Espinàs, with the music composed by Manuel Valls Gorina.
It was first performed as "giant karaoke" during a match against East Germany national team on November 27, 1974, during the anniversary celebrations, with a chorus of 3,500 voices led by Oriol Martorell. Later, when Joan Laporta became president in 2003, he advocated for the lyrics to be displayed on the stadium screens.
The anthem beautifully reflects the inclusive nature of the club, with lines like, "No matter where we come from, South or North, ... A flag brings us together."
Barcelona anthem lyrics
Tot el camp
És un clam
Som la gent blaugrana
Tant se val d’on venim
Si del sud o del nord
Ara estem d’acord
Estem d’acord
Una bandera ens agermana
Blaugrana al vent
Un crit valent
Tenim un nom el sap tothom
BARÇA BARÇA BAAAAARÇA!
Jugadors
Seguidors
Tots units fem força
Són molts anys plens d’afanys
Són molts gols que hem cridat
I s’ha demostrat s’ha demostrat
Que mai ningú no ens podrà tòrcer
Blaugrana al vent
Un crit valent
Tenim un nom el sap tothom
BARÇA BARÇA BAAAAARÇA!
Barcelona anthem lyrics (English translation)
Tot el camp
The whole stadium
És un clam
cheers loudly
Som la gent blaugrana
We’re the blue and maroon supporters
Tant se val d'on venim
No matter where we come from
Si del sud o del nord
Be it south or north
Ara estem d'acord estem d'acord
Now we all agree - we all agree
Una bandera ens agermana
One flag unites us as brothers
Blaugrana al vent
Blue maroon in the wind
Un crit valent
A valiant cry
Tenim un nom que el sap tothom
We have a name everyone knows
Barça, Barça, Baaarça!
Jugadors
Players
Seguidors
Supporters
Tots units fem força
United we are strong
Són molts anys plens d'afanys
Many years full of support
Són molts gols que hem cridat
We have cheered many goals
I s'ha demostrat s'ha demostrat
And we have shown - we have shown
Que mai ningú no ens podrà tòrcer
That no one can ever break us
Blaugrana al vent
Blue maroon in the wind
Un crit valent
A valiant cry
Tenim un nom que el sap tothom
We have a name everyone knows
Barça, Barça, Baaarça!