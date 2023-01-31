Barcelona make Amrabat transfer approach as La Liga leaders seek deadline day deal for Liverpool & Tottenham-linked star

Chris Burton
|
Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina 2022-23Getty
Barcelona have reportedly made an approach for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham.

  • Midfielder starred at 2022 World Cup
  • Linked with Premier League teams
  • Now wanted at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The combative 26-year-old has seen his stock soar after putting in a number of eye-catching performances at the 2022 World Cup – as Morocco made history by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-final stage of FIFA’s flagship event.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gerard Romero claims that Barcelona have joined the hunt for Amrabat’s signature, with a formal approach made as the Liga giants seek to beat Premier League heavyweights to the signature of a player that recently took in a visit to Camp Nou as the Blaugrana faced Getafe.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Amrabat has said of the interest he is reportedly attracting from across Europe: “I’m proud to be linked with top clubs like Barcelona and Atletico. But I’m a Fiorentina player, I respect the club and I have a great relationship with the president. We also have a good coach at Fiorentina.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina 2022-23Getty

Sofyan Amrabat Morocco World CupGetty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat has been with Fiorentina since 2020, taking in 82 appearances for the Serie A outfit, and is tied to a contract through to 2024 that includes the option for a further 12-month extension.

