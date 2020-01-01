'Barcelona should focus on signing Neymar over Lautaro' - Star's return would allow Messi to 'take a rest', says Rivaldo

The former Camp Nou favourite would like to see his fellow countryman make his way back to Camp Nou this summer

should focus on signing Neymar over Lautaro Martinez, according to Rivaldo, who says the Brazilian star's return would allow Lionel Messi to "take a rest".

Martinez has emerged as a top transfer target for Barca after a stellar campaign in with , during which he has scored 17 goals in 37 appearances.

The Spanish champions missed the opportunity to sign the Argentine for €111 million (£99m/$125m) when his release clause expired on Tuesday, but Goal understands that the club are still hopeful of arranging a deal this summer.

Should Lautaro indeed end up completing a move to Camp Nou, the possibility of Neymar retracing his steps will become far less likely.

The superstar came close to re-joining Barca last year, and although the two clubs failed to reach an agreement on a final fee, negotiations were expected to continue in 2020.

However, Blaugrana president Josep Bartomeu has insisted that the financial implications of the coronavirus outbreak will make it very difficult for such a move to materialise.

Rivaldo is adamant that his old club should still be going all out to bring back the man they sold for a world record €222m (£199m/$251m) fee in 2017, with it his belief that Lautaro would be worse value for money now that Inter can increase their valuation.

The Barca legend also thinks Neymar's presence would help ease the pressure on Messi as he enters the latter stages of his career.

He told Betfair: "Lautaro Martinez's release clause has recently expired, so Internazionale can now ask for more money to sell him and, apparently, they want to extend his contract and keep him at the club. For that reason, I think Barcelona should refocus on signing Neymar this summer.

"Leonardo might now be interested in negotiating the Brazilian star's move from PSG. I believe Neymar joining Lionel Messi would help Barcelona become again that sensational team that won many titles several years ago.

"Neymar would be the best possible signing for Barcelona as he will cheer up the squad and give a nice alternative to decide matches, allowing Messi to take a rest occasionally."

Lautaro is due back in action with Inter on Thursday night as Antonio Conte's side prepare to come up against Verona, while Neymar continues to take in an extended spell on the sidelines following the cancellation of .