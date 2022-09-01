Ex-Man City striker Balotelli seals €2.6m Sion transfer after argument with boss in Turkey

Mario Balotelli is on the move again, with the enigmatic Italian striker having sealed a move to Swiss side Sion from Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract with new employers as his career as a footballing nomad continues. His final act in Turkey saw him clash with Demirspor boss Vincenzo Montella, with the former Manchester City, Liverpool and Inter frontman now preparing to star afresh once again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balotelli scored 19 goals in the 2021-22 campaign, as he was drafted back into a training camp for the Italian national team, but a colourful character continues to make as many negative headlines as he does positive ones and is struggling to put down roots.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sion sporting director Barthelemy Constantin has told the club’s official website of snapping up a mercurial talent: “Mario Balotelli will bring us a lot offensively since he comes out of a full season and arrives with us with confidence. He is the kind of striker we needed, with great determination. It is an honour to have him with us.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOTELLI?Having been on the books of Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza and Demirspor since 2018, Balotelli will be hoping to find somewhere that he can call home for a prolonged period of time.