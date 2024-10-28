This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ballon d'Or 2024: Date, time, nominees, live stream & how to watch France Football award ceremony

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, including how to watch live.

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual football awards that can be won by a soccer player each year. Established in 1956, France Football's famous Golden Ball accolade has returned for the 68th year in 2024.

It has been won by the greatest players of all time, with Cristian Ronaldo and Lionel Messi memorably trading the trophy for over 10 years, but the scene has opened up for a new generation of legends. Icons from the game will be present at the ceremony with plenty of glitz and glamour expected.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony, including when it is, how to watch it, and more.

When is the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony? Date & start time

Date:Monday, October 28, 2024
Time:7:45 pm GMT / 3:45 pm ET
Venue:Theatre du Chatelet, Paris
TV & stream:Paramount+ (U.S.), YouTube (international)

The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Monday, October 28, 2024.

It is due to begin at 3:45 pm ET for viewers in the United States, with UK viewers able to watch from 7:45 pm GMT.

How to watch the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony - TV & live stream

CountryTV & stream
United KingdomL'Equipe YouTube
United StatesParamount+, CBS Golazo Network
InternationalL'Equipe YouTube
FranceL'Equipe YouTube
GermanyDAZN
ItalyDAZN
SpainMovistar+
New ZealandL'Equipe YouTube
IndiaSony LIV

Fans across the world will be able to stream the 2024 Ballon d'Or for free on L'Equipe's official YouTube channel.

Regional broadcasters will also be showing the ceremony live on their networks. Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo will be streaming the Ballon d'Or ceremony in the United States. As well as the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Paramount+ is home to a variety of soccer competitions, including the Champions League, Serie A, the EFL and more.

Who are the 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees?

Vinicius Jr Jude BellinghamGetty

You can see the full list of nominees for each award below.

2024 Men's Ballon d'Or nominees

PlayerClubNational team
Jude BellinghamReal MadridEngland
Hakan CalhanogluInterTurkey
Dani CarvajalReal MadridSpain
Ruben DiasMan CityPortugal
Artem DovbykGironaUkraine
Phil FodenMan CityEngland
Alex GrimaldoBayer LeverkusenSpain
Erling HaalandMan CityNorway
Mats HummelsBorussia DortmundGermany
Harry KaneBayern MunichEngland
Toni KroosReal MadridGermany
Ademola LookmanAtalantaNigeria
Emiliano MartinezAston VillaArgentina
Lautaro MartinezInterArgentina
Kylian MbappePSGFrance
Martin OdegaardArsenalNorway
Dani OlmoBarcelonaSpain
Cole PalmerChelseaEngland
Declan RiceArsenalEngland
RodriMan CitySpain
Antonio RudigerReal MadridGermany
Bukayo SakaArsenalEngland
William SalibaArsenalFrance
Federico ValverdeReal Madrid Uruguay
Vinicius JrReal MadridBrazil
VitinhaPSGPortugal
Nico WilliamsAthletic ClubSpain
Florian WirtzBayer LeverkusenGermany
Granit XhakaBayer LeverkusenSwitzerland
Lamine YamalBarcelonaSpain

2024 Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees

PlayerClubNational team
Barbra BandaOrlando PrideZambia
Aitana BonmatiBarcelonaSpain
Lucy BronzeBarcelonaEngland
Mariona CaldenteyBarcelonaSpain
Tabitha ChawingaLyonMalawi
Grace GeyoroPSGFrance
Manuela GiuglianoRomaItaly
Carolina Graham HansenBarcelonaNorway
Patricia GuijarroBarcelonaSpain
Giulia GwinnBayern MunichGermany
Yui HasegawaMan CityJapan
Ada HegerbergLyonNorway
Lauren HempMan CityEngland
Lindsey HoranLyonEngland
Marie-Antoinette KatotoPSGFrance
Alyssa NaeherChicago Red StarsUnited States
Sjoeke NuskenChelseaGermany
Ewa PajorBarcelonaPoland
Salma ParallueloBarcelonaSpain
Gabi PortilhoCorinthiansBrazil
Alexia PutellasBarcelonaSpain
Mayra RamirezChelseaColombia
Trinity RodmanWashington SpiritUnited States
Lea SchullerBayern MunichGermany
Khadija ShawMan CityJamaica
Sophia SmithPortland ThornsUnited States
Mallory SeansonChicago Red StarsUnited States
TarcianeHouston DashBrazil
Glodis ViggosdottirBayern MunichIceland

2024 Kopa Trophy nominees

PlayerClubNational team
Pau CubarsiBarcelonaSpain
Alejandro GarnachoMan UtdArgentina
Arda GulerReal MadridTurkey
Karim KonateRed Bull SalzburgIvory Coast
Kobbie MainooMan UtdEngland
Joao NevesBenficaPortugal
SavinhoGironaBrazil
Mathys TelBayern MunichFrance
Lamine YamalBarcelonaSpain
Warren Zaire-EmeryPSGFrance

2024 Yashin Trophy nominees

PlayerClubNational team
Diogo CostaPortoPortugal
Gianluigi DonnarummaPSGItaly
Gregor KobelBorussia DortmundSwitzerland
Andriy LuninReal MadridUkraine
Mike MaignanAC MilanFrance
Giorgi MamardashviliValenciaGeorgia
Emiliano MartinezAston VillaArgentina
Unai SimonAthletic ClubSpain
Yann SommerInterSwitzerland
Ronwen WilliamsMamelodi SundownsSouth Africa

How are the award winners decided?

The different awards are decided in different ways, with a mix of journalists and ex-players helping to choose the most worthy winners.

Men's Ballon d'Or

A panel of journalists from the top 100 football nations, per the FIFA rankings, vote on the men's Ballon d'Or award. Each nation has one journalist representative who votes on the international ballot.

Women's Ballon d'Or

Like the men's Ballon d'Or award, the Ballon d'Or Feminin is decided by an international panel of journalists. However, it is a panel of 50 - one journalist from each of the top 50 nations.

Kopa Trophy

The winner of the Kopa trophy is decided by a jury of Ballon d'Or winners.

Yashin Trophy

The Yashin Trophy winner is decided in the same way as the men's Ballon d'Or, by a panel of 100 journalists.

Who won the 2023 Ballon d'Or?

Lionel Messi won the 2023 Ballon d'Or, taking his honours tally to a record eight. Messi defeated Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe following a stellar World Cup-winning season. Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or Feminin, pipping Sam Kerr and Salma Paralluelo to the award

