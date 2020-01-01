Bale backed for Spurs return from Real Madrid ‘tragedy’ as Hazard airs transfer hope

The Tottenham legend admits he would usually oppose any retracing of steps for top talents, but is prepared to make an exception for the Welsh forward

Gareth Bale should be considering a return to from his “tragedy”, says Micky Hazard, with the potential for him to buck the trend when it comes to retracing his steps.

Football history is littered with tales that warn top talents against returning to familiar surroundings. Any switch to Spurs for Bale would put him in that position, with the international having earned his superstar status during a previously productive stint in north London.

He left for in 2013 and has enjoyed seven trophy-laden years in Spain with Real Madrid. Bale has, however, struggled for form and fitness for long periods, with each passing transfer window bringing a fresh round of rumours regarding his future.

A move is being mooted again in 2020, with various potential landing spots being offered. It has been suggested that the 31-year-old forward could return to England, with his stock still high in the eyes of Premier League suitors.

Tottenham, who are looking to rediscover a spark under Jose Mourinho, would likely welcome the opportunity to bring a proven performer onto their books who should require little time to find his feet. Hazard believes all parties need to be exploring that option, with Bale capable of proving that the “never go back” warning does not apply to everyone.

“Would I want to see him back in a Tottenham shirt? 100 per cent, without a shadow of a doubt,” Spurs legend Hazard told the Daily Star. “Anyone who says Bale wouldn't offer Tottenham anything is lying.

“I sincerely hope he gets his career back on track because he's such a special talent.

“I have no doubt he still loves the game, but unfortunately his usefulness to Wales is now also impacted by the fact he isn't playing.

“Usually I'm a great believer in top players not coming back, but in Bale's case I'm not necessarily against it.

“I just think sometimes it's hard to achieve the same levels of performance. You don't want that legacy to be undermined, but whether he comes back or not, I want this resolved. The stalemate at Real is a tragedy.”

Bale has been frozen out at Santiago Bernabeu by Zinedine Zidane, with the Real boss claiming the Welshman asked not to be involved in a Champions League last-16 clash with Manchester City that brought the 2019-20 campaign to a close for the Liga title winners.