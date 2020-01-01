‘Bale isn’t an idiot, he chose Spurs over MLS for a reason’ – Redknapp expects Welshman to star

The former Tottenham midfielder believes the return of a familiar face to north London has given Jose Mourinho the Premier League’s best attack

Gareth Bale is “not an idiot” and rejoined over making a move to or because he believes he has “something left in the tank”, says Jamie Redknapp.

The international has retraced his steps to north London from . Despite collecting an enviable haul of trophies in Spain, including two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, the 32-year-old became a scapegoat for many at Santiago Bernabeu.

A move had been on the cards for some time prior to finally pushing through a season-long loan in the summer of 2020.

Bale could make his second debut for Spurs when they take in a derby date with West Ham on Sunday, with a niggling knee injury having been overcome.

Redknapp is among those expecting a global superstar to shine back on a Premier League stage, saying there is every reason to believe that an old spark can be rekindled.

The former Spurs midfielder told Paddy Power: “There’s a really simple reason why I believe Bale will work at Tottenham: he’s not an idiot.

“I don’t think he’s the type of guy that would put himself on offer unless he thought it would work. He could have gone anywhere, to America, to , to Man United, wherever he wanted, but he chose Tottenham because he knows he has something left in the tank.

“It’s great news for the fans, too, and if he can even get a little bit of the form he had before he went to Real Madrid then, honestly, anything is possible. Because he is such an amazing talent, there’s nothing he can’t do.”

Bale is set to form part of a star-studded attack at Tottenham alongside Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, with Redknapp of the opinion that Mourinho now boasts the most fearsome frontline in the English top-flight.

He added: “If those three can hit it off, then that’s the best forward line in the country. We all think about [Mohamed] Salah, [Roberto] Firmino and [Sadio] Mane but all three of those for Spurs have goals in them.

“They could be amazing. I genuinely can’t wait to see how those three forwards gel, it has the potential to be unreal.”