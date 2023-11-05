Cristiano Ronaldo's goal and assist to Aymeric Laporte helped Al-Nassr win 2-0 against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr win 2-0

Laporte scores first goal for side

Thanks Ronaldo for assist

WHAT HAPPENED? The French defender thanked the Portuguese superstar on Instagram as he scored his first goal for the Saudi side since his move to the Middle East. The former Manchester City defender received a tap-in in front of goal after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner headed down an Alex Telles free-kick into the box.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's strike was his 12th league goal this season, which puts him top of the standings ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who joined Al Hilal from Fulham in August. The performance helped take Al-Nassr up to second in the league, just four points behind Al-Hilal.

WHAT NEXT? Laporte and Ronaldo will next be in action when Al-Nassr take on Al-Duhail on Tuesday, November 7 in the AFC Champions League.