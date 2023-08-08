Cortnee Vine is the hero! Co-hosts Australia triumph in marathon 20-penalty shootout as Matildas send France packing in Women's World Cup quarter-finals

Australia emerged victorious against France to secure a historic first-ever World Cup semi-final appearance, winning a marathon penalty shootout 7-6.

0-0 after 120 minutes

Australia victorious after 20 penalties taken

Vine the hero for the co-hosts

TELL ME MORE: France and Australia slugged it out in a tension-filled, goalless 120 minutes at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Both sides took turns to have superiority in the match, but real chances were few and far between. France arguably had the better of the play during extra time, and they ended the game with more shots on goal.

And so it went to a marathon 20-strike penalty shootout, with both teams missing opportunities to seal a place in the semi-finals. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold could've won it for Australia, but her strike hit the post moments after she had set herself up by saving Eve Perisset's effort.

Then, after seeing her initial penalty saved, France's Kenza Dali was given a reprieve as Arnold was off her line - but the Aussie stopper won the mind games to deny her again from the retake. Clare Hunt then missed for Australia, but Naomie Feller did likewise for France before - finally - Cortnee Vine scored the winning spot-kick to put Australia through to their first-ever World Cup semi-final.

THE MVP: Arnold deserves a special mention, but Vine was the hero as she kept her nerve and etched her name into the history books by putting away the all-important winning penalty, and she deserves huge credit for that after so many crumbled under the pressure before her.

THE BIG LOSER: In a shootout situation, it's difficult to look past the person who misses the crucial spot-kick - and in this instance it was 19-year-old Feller. It was a cruel moment for the youngster, who pulled her effort onto the post, giving Vine the chance to finally win it.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT AUSTRALIA? The co-hosts will face the winner of England vs Colombia on Wednesday in Sydney.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐