Atletico Madrid set Joao Felix asking price amid Man Utd & Arsenal interest

Atletico Madrid have set their Joao Felix asking price amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Man United stepping up pursuit

Red Devils have made loan offer

Atletico star also wanted by Arsenal

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Atletico are demanding a £9.5 million ($10.8m) loan fee for the Manchester United and Arsenal target, with an obligation to buy the Portugal international for £70.5m, according to the Daily Mirror. The 23-year-old moved to the Spanish capital from Benfica in 2019 but is now free to leave having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his forward options at Old Trafford following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November while Arsenal are also looking for an additional spark as the Gunners look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United have already stepped up their pursuit of the attacker and made an opening offer of a straight loan for around £3.5m while committing to cover the player's agent. Jorge Mendes is understood to have met with Atletico’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil on Thursday to present United’s opening offer but the move was dismissed.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils face Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday before taking on rivals Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League.