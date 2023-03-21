Atlanta United star Thiago Almada valued at $30m on transfer market with big clubs ready to make summer offers

Atlanta United star Thiago Almada is setting MLS alight, and he could soon be destined for Europe for a $30 million fee.

Almada attracting attention from Europe

Valued at $30 million

Could be the subject of bidding war

WHAT HAPPENED? Thiago Almada has already racked up eight goal involvements in five MLS games, helping Atlanta United to the joint-highest goalscoring tally in the league. According to MLS.com, the Argentine is now being valued at $30 million and is drawing interest from top European clubs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Atlanta United may ask clubs for a higher price as they're invested in keeping him through the summer and 2023 season as they try to win a title.

Almada could eventually break the record for an outbound MLS transfer fee that is currently held by Miguel Almiron at $26 million.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Almada is already attracting a lot of attention from European clubs with his start to the season and the obvious potential that he holds, but he will also strengthen his early MVP case with this run of form.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Thiago Almada has been directly involved in 36 shots this season, attempting a joint-MLS high 19 himself while creating 17 chances for teammates, five more than any other player.

WHAT NEXT FOR THIAGO ALMADA? The player is now serving international duties with Argentina who will be celebrated in front of the home crowd before their game against Panama.

