Aston Villa announce Wesley signing for reported club record

The 22-year-old joins the newly promoted Villains as they prepare to readjust to life in the Premier League following last season's play-off campaign

have announced the capture of Brazilian striker Wesley from for what is thought to be a record club fee of £22m (€25m/$28m).

The Villains, who secured a return to the Premier League last month in the Championship play-off final against , will bring the 22-year-old to the Midlands subject to a work permit and international clearance.

He will link up with Dean Smith’s side as they prepare to head to the United States to face in St Paul to kick-off a busy pre-season schedule.

Wesley, who has spent the previous four seasons in the Belgian First Division A, has helped Brugge to two league titles and two Belgian Super Cups during his tenure with them.

He notched up 17 goals across all competitions last campaign, in arguably his best campaign since joining from Slovakian outfit Trencin, helping Brugge to a second-place finish in the Belgian top-flight and a place in the qualifying rounds of the 2019-20 .

The forward has also made appearances in both the Champions League and , scoring two goals against in the group stage of Europe's top continental competition last season.

He also scored the winning goal scored against in the first leg of the last-32 in the Europa League last season, but saw his club bounced by a 4-0 result in the second leg.

He becomes the third new recruit to arrive at Villa Park since the club sealed promotion, joining former winger Anwar El Ghazi and ex- man Jota.

Article continues below

The club have also released several big names as they continue to reshape their squad ahead of a top-flight campaign.

Former captain Mile Jedinak leads a host of exits from the Midlands, with Ross McCormack, Glenn Whelan and Micah Richards also among those who will bid the club farewell.

The Villains also seem set to lose on-loan defender Axel Tuanzebe back to Manchester United, as Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is looking forward to getting a look the centre-back during the club's pre-season.