WHAT HAPPENED? The Swiss international is known for her talent to dribble past defenders and ripple the net. However, Lehmann revealed that she has a talent for rapping as well when she appeared in the BBC's series "Unlocked".

When asked about the most recent addition to her Notes she divulged that she along with her former Aston Villa team-mate Shania Hayles have been trying their hands at a rap song.

WHAT THEY SAID: “My last note?” she asked through laughter. “Me and Shania [Hayles] - she played with me last season - we wrote a little rap song. But I can't show it,” she said. “It's unreleased. You will hear it when it's released.”

However, after repeated coaxing, she shared a line that went like this: "I have a necklace right? It [says] ‘AL’,” before reading the line: 'Strutting with my necklace on, it's AL baby that's my name'."

When asked if she would release the song, Lehmann promptly replied: "No obviously [not] I'm a footballer!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lehmann is an Instagram sensation and boasts of having over 16 million fans on the social media platform, which makes her one of the most followed women's football figures globally.

Her popularity cut across celebrities including some Hollywood A-listers. Lehmann had earlier revealed that music sensation Drake sent her a private text message asking for a jersey, whereas, on another occasion, she was offered £90,000 by a famous celeb while she was partying at a club in Miami.

WHAT NEXT? Lehmann will be eager to answer her critics on the pitch when Aston Villa host Chelsea on Saturday in the WSL after she was targeted by trolls for wearing makeup during Switzerland's 7-1 loss to Spain.