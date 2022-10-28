'Extremely poor' - Arteta addresses 'worrying' PSV defeat & explains how Arsenal can overcome stuttering form

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal were far from their best in Europe this week after defeat at PSV.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta's side were beaten comfortably in the Europa League as opponents PSV Eindhoven cruised to a 2-0 win in the Netherlands. Goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong were enough to see Arsenal's nine-game unbeaten streak come to an end.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the loss, Arteta told reporters: "It’s the end of a long run and now it’s time to reset and analyse what happened. PSV deserved to win, no question. We were nowhere near our level today.

"Last week the game was all ours. Today it was very different and when you play like that against the top teams it’s very difficult to win. Today we were extremely poor. There have been periods recently when we have been excellent and others when we have suffered. We’ve not had the consistency for 95 minutes that we want.

“We didn’t have the threat and aggression we’ve been playing at and that is worrying. The moment something went wrong we just went down and didn’t know how to react. It’s my responsibility to get the best from the players. They have been exceptionally good and playing at a level that probably no one expected. Now it’s down to me to get the best out of them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Anything but a loss would have seen Arsenal qualify from the group in first place. They can still guarantee this with a win against FC Zurich in their final match.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners can get back to winning ways this Sunday in the Premier League as they host Nottingham Forest.