Arteta reveals he knows why Ben White left England squad and bats away claims defender has bad attitude

Mikel Arteta has revealed he knows the reason why Ben White left the England camp prematurely and played down claims about attitude issues.

Arteta breaks silence on White

Insists no problems with defender

White left England camp early

WHAT HAPPENED? White returned to action for Arsenal in their friendly victory over Milan, taking to the field for the first time since he left the England World Cup squad early amid reports of a bust-up and subsequent disconnect with the Three Lions squad. Arteta has lifted the lid on the series of events.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in a press conference, Arteta claimed he was 'very pleased' with White and explained: "Everybody has been giving him a lot of support and love. We know the reasons he had to leave and it’s good to have him in good shape."

On reports of bad attitude, he said: "We can’t control that. I know who Ben is, what he needs, what his character is and how happy we all are to have him at the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was widely reported that White had been involved in an altercation with Steve Holland, who serves as England's assistant manager, despite the official release from England citing 'personal reasons' and Gareth Southgate playing down reports of a conflict. He played 45 minutes as the Gunners beat Milan on December 13.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WHITE? The 25-year-old will now be focused on Arsenal's return to competitive action and their Premier League title challenge.