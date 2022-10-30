'The lack of goals has to end' - Arteta demands Jesus and Nketiah break Arsenal scoring droughts

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal forward duo of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to end their goal droughts and start delivering for the team.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal manager pointed out that in order to continue winning matches and with bigger margins, the strikers must start scoring goals consistently.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We need goals and we need them from our front players, that’s for sure, to win the games and give us bigger margins," Arteta told Arsenal.com. "That run of lack of goals has to end for us to be in the position for us to win more matches.

"Training is very restricted [due to congested fixture schedule] but sometimes it is a lot of mental things that you can work on and discuss. With the experience that they have, it is not the first time that they have been five games without scoring a goal in their careers - it’s happened to every striker that I know of. You have to deal with it, it’s part of the job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gabriel Jesus, who has scored five goals for the Gunners since joining them in the summer, has not found his name on the scoresheet in the last five matches in all competitions. His last goal came against Tottenham Hotspur on October 1. Nketiah, on the other hand, has only scored twice in the Europa League this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After suffering their second defeat of the season against PSV Eindhoven, Mikel Arteta take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League.