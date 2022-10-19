Arsenal will 'cookie crumble' out of the title picture after Christmas, predicts Pennant

Jermaine Pennant has predicted that Arsenal's title challenge will ''cookie crumble'' in the second half of the season.

Pennant thinks history will repeat itself

Gunners have won nine of 10 games in 2022-23

Sit four points clear of Manchester City

WHAT HAPPENED? Ex-Gunner Pennant, who spent six years with the north London outfit between 1999 and 2005, thinks Mikel Arteta's side will collapse in a similar fashion to last season. Arsenal appeared on course for a return to the Champions League for much of the campaign, but ended up being pipped to the finishing post by arch-rivals Tottenham.

WHAT HE SAID: While appearing on talkSPORT, Pennant said: “I think that Arsenal, after Christmas, will cookie crumble like they did the year before to drop out of the Champions League spots. We are giving Arsenal a lot of praise about where they are going and how they have conducted themselves in the first ten games. But it is all about will they maintain that, will they continue that after Christmas?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have enjoyed their best-ever start to a top-flight season in 2022-23, winning nine out of 10 games, including victories over Liverpool and Tottenham. The Gunners are four points clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the table, and Pennant admits he would like to be proven wrong. The self-confessed Reds fan, who also took in a spell at Anfield, added: “If Liverpool don’t clinch the title, I’ll be over the moon if Arsenal win it.”

IN A PHOTO:

The mood of optimism in the Arsenal camp seems to be rising with each passing game

Getty

Gabriel indicating exactly what they must do to keep it up - concentrate!

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners play their postponed Europa League match against PSV on October 19 before facing Southampton in the Premier League on October 23.