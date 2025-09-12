Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest preview: Team news, h2h, probable lineups, tickets and more

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners won their opening two games of the season against Manchester United and Leeds United before succumbing to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool prior to the international break.

They now face a Forest team that has recently seen a passing of the managerial torch, with ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in the dugout.

Arsenal's clash with Nottingham Forest presents a unique blend of history and current form. For bettors eager to participate in the action, beginning with a BetWinner registration provides access to comprehensive betting tools and options essential for crafting a well-informed wagering strategy on this intriguing matchup.

Arsenal team news

As noted, Arsenal began the season with two victories - beating Manchester United 1-0, then thrashing Leeds 5-0. However, they hit a stumbling block against Liverpool, with one goal the difference between the sides at Anfield. Despite putting five goals past Leeds, Arsenal have been rather defensive in the opening stages of the season, but that may change at home to Forest.

While he has struggled in the big games thus far, Viktor Gyokeres remains Arsenal's main striking threat and the Sweden international showed his worth with a double against Leeds. Declan Rice is the Gunners' talisman, of course, while Riccardo Calafiori has been incredibly dangerous when pushing forward to support the attack. Eberechi Eze is a new signing at the club and will be desperate to show what he can do, but it remains to be seen if he will start.

Arteta has a number of injuries to contend with. Bukayo Saka sustained a hamstring injury against Leeds, while Kai Havertz is unavailable after undergoing surgery on his knee. William Saliba is also out of action with an ankle problem, meaning Cristhian Mosquera may come into the team. The good news is that Martin Odegaard is fit, but concerns remain over Ben White and Christian Norgaard.

Probable line-up: Raya; Calafiori, Mosquera, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Odegaard, Zubimendi, Eze, Madueke; Gyokeres.

Getty Images

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest's form has been mixed so far, with a 3-1 victory in the opening day against Brentford followed by a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, then a heavy 3-0 home defeat at the hands of West Ham. That game was Nuno Espirito Santo's last as manager and Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will expect to benefit from the famous 'new manager bounce' as Postecoglou takes the reins for the first time.

Elliott Anderson has been a key player for Forest this season and his form for the club earned him international recognition with England. Morgan Gibbs-White is the team's conductor and is especially dangerous from set-pieces, while veteran striker Chris Wood has been playing some of his best football in the past year.

Ola Aina looks likely to miss out on the game against Arsenal after sustaining an injury on international duty with Nigeria, while Oleksandr Zinchenko - a loan arrival from Arsenal - cannot feature against his parent club.

Probable line-up: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare, Gibbs-White; Ndoye, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition February 26, 2025 Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal Premier League November 23, 2024 Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest Premier League January 30, 2024 Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal Premier League August 12, 2023 Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League May 20, 2023 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal Premier League

How to buy last-minute tickets for the game

Arsenal tickets are available to buy on StubHub, but demand is inevitably high and prices may vary as a result.

Read GOAL's guide to buying Arsenal tickets here.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest date & start time

Date: September 13, 2025 Start time: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Which channel is the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest game on?

The game between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest is available to watch on the USA Network, which can be streamed live via fubo in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, the game can be watched live on TNT Sports 1 or streamed via the discovery+ app or Amazon Prime Video.

Useful links