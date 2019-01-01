Arsenal vs Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Arsenal
Unai Emery's side
Newcastle, meanwhile,
However, the Gunners boast a psychological edge over the Magpies, having already defeated them 2-1 at St James' Park last September, and they will hope to use it to their advantage as they attempt to ride the wave of momentum into the final stage of the season.
|Game
|Arsenal vs Newcastle United
|Date
|Monday, April 1
|Time
|8pm BST / 3pm ET
|Stream (US)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also be available to stream live online and on mobile using Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online
|Sky Go
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Arsenal squad
|Goalkeepers
|Cech, Leno, Iliev
|Defenders
|Sokratis, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Medley, Osei-Tutu, Pleguezuelo
|Midfielders
|Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Ozil, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Suarez, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Saka, Gilmour
|Forwards
|Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah, John-Jules
Arsenal XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Ramsey; Ozil, Lacazette, Iwobi
|Position
|Newcastle United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman
|Defenders
|Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Lejeune, Yedlin, Barreca
|Midfielders
|Ki, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Hayden, Kenedy, Almiron, Atsu
|Forwards
|Rondon, Muto, Perez, Joselu
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett;
Betting & Match Odds
Home side Arsenal are strong favourites to win the match at 2/5 according to bet365. Newcastle's chances of winning are much longer at 15/2 and a draw is available at 17/4.
Click here to see the latest odds for this game, including first goalscorer, correct result and more, from bet365.
Match Preview
Arsenal will hope to pick up where they left off when they resume action after the international break as they attempt to ensure automatic qualification for the Champions League via a top-four finish.
The Gunners have the opportunity to move into third place on Monday but their momentum was disrupted by the two-week hiatus so Emery will have to ensure that his players do not succumb to a slump on their return to club football.
"Each match is now very important and I trust in us, but also I know, that we need to do a lot to be in the top four," Emery told reporters ahead of the game. "And I know Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham, they are going to win a lot of points between this match and the last match."
While Arsenal overcame the Magpies at St James' Park in the corresponding fixture last September, Benitez has stabilised the club and inspired an upturn in fortunes in recent months. The Spanish coach is targeting two more wins in the next eight games to help the side avoid relegation and his team are growing in confidence.
"Sometimes you need a bit of luck, but we can compete against anyone," Benitez said in the