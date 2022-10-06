Arsenal vs FK Bodo/Glimt: Lineups and LIVE updates

Mikel Arteta's side will fancy bagging the three points.

Arsenal welcome Norwegian outfit FK Bodo/Glimt for their Group A encounter in the UEFA Europa League tonight. The Gunners are in fine fettle, having won their only group stage game so far and leading the Premier League.

Bodo/Glimt, on the other hand, have played two games in the group and are yet to taste defeat. They are currently group leader with four points from two games. They lie second on the Eliteserien table.

Arteta's men are the heavyweight favourites to win this match. Can Bodo/Glimt cause an upset at the Emirates?

Arsenal vs FK Bodo/Glimt probable lineups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Holding, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

FK Bodo/Glimt XI (4-3-3): Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Hoibraten, Wembangomo; Saltnes, Berg, Vetlesen; Mvuka, Espejord, Pellegrino

Arsenal vs FK Bodo/Glimt LIVE updates

Arsenal's Europa League fixtures

The Premier League leaders have played just one Europa League game so far, winning 2-1 away at FC Zurich.

For the Gunners' third group game, they will travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt. Dutch side PSV will be the next opponents, whom they play at the Emirates on October 20. They will then travel to Eindhoven to take on PSV in the reverse fixture on 27th October.

Arsenal will conclude the group stage by hosting FC Zurich on 3rd November.