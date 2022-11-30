Arsenal star Ben White leaves England World Cup squad for personal reasons

England have announced defender Ben White has left the Three Lions' training base and is not expected to return before the end of the tournament.

England issue statement

Confirm defender's departure

He's not expected to return

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal defender Ben White has left England's training base ahead of the team's last 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday. The Three Lions are not expecting White to return before the end of the World Cup in December.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons," read a statement from the Football Association. "The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time."

