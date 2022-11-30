B. White
Arsenal star Ben White leaves England World Cup squad for personal reasons
Gill Clark
20:53 SAST 2022/11/30
- England issue statement
- Confirm defender's departure
- He's not expected to return
WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal defender Ben White has left England's training base ahead of the team's last 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday. The Three Lions are not expecting White to return before the end of the World Cup in December.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons," read a statement from the Football Association. "The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time."
More to follow...
Editors' Picks
- Boost for Bafana Bafana as Vitesse striker Van Duivenbooden nears eligibility
- Rashford and Foden re-energise England: Winners, losers and ratings as Three Lions roar into World Cup last 16
- Kaizer Chiefs keeper Khune blames Baxter for gaining weight
- From Lautaro to De Paul: Argentina's disappearing Copa America heroes have left Messi polishing 'turds' in Qatar