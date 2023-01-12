Arsenal hit with second FA 'disorderly' charge in less than a week after referee protests during Oxford win

Arsenal have been hit by a second Football Association charge in the space of a week following handball appeals in the FA Cup tie at Oxford.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners latest misdemeanour occurred during the first-half of the third-round tie at the Kassam Stadium, with protests against a big call from the match officials considered to have been taken too far. Arsenal’s players were adamant that they should have been awarded a penalty when the ball struck the arm of Elliott Moore inside the box, but their protests were waved away by referee David Coote and there was no VAR on hand to intervene.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from the FA published on Thursday reads: "Regulation and Discipline update: Arsenal FC has been charged with breaching FA Rule E20.1 during its tie against Oxford United FC in The FA Cup on Monday 9 January 2023.

"It's alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 34th minute, and the club has until Monday 16 January 2023 to respond."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Six days prior to being charged for their antics at Oxford, Arsenal were made aware that their behaviour in a league outing against Newcastle – a game which ended 0-0 – was also under investigation. The FA said of that incident: "Arsenal has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League match against Newcastle United FC on Tuesday 3 January 2023. It's alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to respond."

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will need to be on their best behaviour if they are to prevail in their next outing, with the current Premier League leaders readying themselves for a north London derby showdown with Tottenham on Sunday.