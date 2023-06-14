Arsenal launch Kai Havertz bid as Real Madrid cool interest - but Chelsea will demand £70m transfer fee for German forward

Arsenal are interested in signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea and have made their first proposal to sign the player.

Arsenal have made opening proposal

Real Madrid cool interest

Chelsea want £70m

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal are said to have emerged as one of the contenders to sign Havertz from Chelsea, according to The Guardian, amid a report from Fabrizio Romano that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in signing him. Real had identified him as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, who has departed for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, but that move now appears unlikely. That report claims the Blues could be tempted to do business for around £70 million ($89m), having signed him for £62.5m ($79m) in 2020.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic reports the Gunners have already made their first offer for Havertz and are working on a deal to secure his signature. They are said to have already held talks with both their London rivals and the Germany international's camp.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern Munich are also considering Havertz as a target, meaning the Gunners do not have a clear run at his acquisition despite Real's reticence to complete a deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAVERTZ? There remains a possibility that Havertz could stay at Chelsea but the club are keen to trim their squad this summer. The 24-year-old scored seven league goals in 2022-23.