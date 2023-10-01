Arsenal aren't giving up on Pedro Neto! Gunners retain transfer interest in Wolves star after seeing enquiries rebuffed in summer

Arsenal are still interested in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto, despite having their enquiries rebuffed in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal still keen after summer rejection

Arteta big fan of 23-year-old

Portuguese makes flying start to season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are keen to reinforce their attack when the transfer window reopens in January and have been linked with targets such as Ivan Toney. But it appears that it's 23-year-old Neto who hold the most interest for Arsenal, having been frustrated in their attempts to bring the winger to north London during the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neto has made a flying start to the season and was once again instrumental as Wolves stunned Manchester City at Molineux on Saturday. With his stock on the rise, Arsenal's recruitment team are set to up their pursuit of a player who can fill a number of positions across the front line. But landing Neto will be no simple task, with the Wolves top brass placing a high value on an asset they have contracted until the summer of 2027.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners take in a trip to northern France this midweek when they face Ligue 1 side Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday night.