Arsenal's next centre-back target! Gunners to reignite bid for Sporting's £69m-rated Ousmane Diomande after failed summer move

Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in signing Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande in January.

Arsenal want Diomande from Sporting CP

Wanted the player in the summer

Sporting CP likely to demand €80m for the player

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Record, the Gunners reportedly placed a bid worth €35m (£30m) for Diomande which was rejected by Sporting who value the defender at around €80m (£69million). Despite the amount being too high, Mikel Arteta's side will once again consider making a move for the player in the next transfer window in January.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax this season but the Dutch defender suffered an ACL injury in the very first game week of the 2023/24 season. With Timber out of action for almost the entire season, the Gunners are looking for a new central defender to bolster their backline.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? After the international break, Arsenal will face Everton in the Premier League on September 17.