A brutal blow for Arsenal! New signing Jurrien Timber faces months out after sustaining injury on Premier League debut

Brendan Madden
JURRIEN TIMBER ARSENAL PREMIER LEAGUE 12082023Getty Images
ArsenalJ. TimberPremier League

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow with the news that new signing Jurrien Timber is facing months out with an injury.

  • Debut ends in knee injury
  • Absence likely to be months
WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch defender made his Premier League debut for the Gunners against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but he was forced off after just 50 minutes with a knee injury. Timber is undergoing a battery of tests and scans but The Daily Mail has reported that the club fear the defender may not be available for months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is a blow with Arsenal currently struggling for options at full-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko's return from injury was delayed at the weekend, forcing Mikel Arteta to field Thomas Partey at right-back. The Spaniard will be hoping the versatile Timber can bounce back as quickly as possible in what promises to be a busy season.

Jurrien Timber Injury Arsenal 2023-24Getty ImagesJurrien Timber injury Arsenal 2023-24GettyMikel Arteta Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta will have to think about who will fill the right and left back positions when the Arsenal face Crystal Palace next Monday.

