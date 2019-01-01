Arsenal need to recover confidence at Leicester, says Emery

The Spanish boss is willing his side to bounce back strongly at the King Power Stadium after back-to-back Premier League defeats

boss Unai Emery has urged his players to "recover their confidence" during a crucial showdown against this weekend.

The Gunners were beaten 3-1 at Molineux by on Wednesday, which compounded their misery after a 3-2 home defeat to the previous Sunday.

Emery's side are now in danger of missing out on a place in the Premier League's top four, as they sit fifth and a point behind in the current standings.

Arsenal's away form has been a cause for concern over the course of the 2018-19 campaign and another loss could completely derail their hopes of qualifying for the .

Ahead of their trip to Leicester on Sunday, Emery has issued a rallying cry to his underperforming stars, insisting that they have the "spirit" to bounce back from a recent slump.

"The first idea for us is to recover our confidence," he began at a press conference on Friday.

"Each minute, hour, day and week we are working and training for a big performance to take the three points.

"I think it is very important to be together. To help our connection with our supporters we have to do all we can in training and in the matches.

"Sunday is a good time to show our spirit and our wish to win the three points against Leicester."

Looking past their clash with the Foxes, the Gunners still have fixtures against and to negotiate before they can wrap up their season, with a semi-final against wedged in between.

Arsenal can earn a spot in next season's Champions League by winning the second-tier European competition, but Emery is still placing a great deal of importance on the Premier League.

The man at the helm at Emirates Stadium does not want his team to dwell on their loss of form, placing emphasis on the tests still ahead of them.

"It's about every game and every match," Emery added. "We can think about the season generally. We lost the last two matches but our focus has to be on the present, next Sunday.

"If we think negative after the last two matches, we can think positive before and . Each match is a new history, each match is a new test.

"Being positive and recovering our confidence in our players, in our work, we need this to be ready for the next match.

"I don't want to speak about the last match we lost. I don't want to speak about the victory in Cardiff or Napoli, I only want to speak about the next match and prepare to work for that."