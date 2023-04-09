Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti announces indefinite break from football amid mental struggles

Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Lia Walti has announced she is taking a break from football to recover from 'mental and psychological exhaustion'.

Walti withdraws from Swiss squad

Announces indefinite break

Struggling to focus and perform at top level

WHAT HAPPENED? Walti has been a regular for the Gunners this season as they continue to fight for both the Women's Super League title and Women's Champions League. However, the 29-year-old has revealed that personal issues have left her mentally exhausted and struggling to maintain form and focus. As a result, she is taking a 'short personal break' to recharge her batteries.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walti had been away on international duty with Switzerland, but she has now left the squad after asking her club and country for some time off.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Taking to social media, Walti wrote: "For personal reasons, the last weeks and months have been difficult, and mentally and psychologically exhausting. It has been a huge challenge to maintain the focus and trying to perform on my “usual level” every day. Therefore, I have asked my club and the national team for a short personal break. I left national team today and will take some time off and try to focus on my wellbeing and will, hopefully, come back recovered and with my batteries recharged."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal are set to be without Walti for the huge WSL clash against Man Utd in midweek, as well as at least the first leg of their UWCL semi-final tie with Wolfsburg.