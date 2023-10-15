Arsenal lead Barcelona in race to sign 18-year-old wonderkid Arthur Vermeeren, who could cost £17m in January

Aditya Gokhale
Arthur Vermeeren Antwerp 2023-24Getty Images
ArsenalBarcelonaAntwerpPremier LeagueLa LigaTransfers

Arsenal want to sign Barcelona target Arthur Vermeeren, and have reportedly moved ahead of the Catalans in the race to sign him next summer.

  • Barca and Arsenal in race for Vermeeren
  • Arsenal have upper-hand
  • Barca losing interest

WHAT HAPPENED? According to several reports, Barcelona plans to sign a new pivot next summer, preferably a younger player who can serve as Oriol Romeu's natural replacement. The Belgian, who is now playing for Royal Antwerp, is on their list but they will face fierce competition from other clubs including Arsenal. As per SPORT, the Gunners are currently heading the race for the midfielder's signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's thought that the Premier League team could sign the Belgian for as little as €20 million (£17m). If Barcelona's financial condition improves in the upcoming months, they could be able to match this, although it's thought that they've shifted their focus more towards Gabriel Moscardo, who plays for Corinthians and is just 18.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Mikel-Arteta(C)GettyImagesXavi Barcelona 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Vermeeren is currently with the Belgian national team and made his official debut for the team during their 3-2 win over Austria in the Euro qualifiers and will next be in action against Sweden on Monday, October 16.

Which South African club has won the PSL transfer window?

10430 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which South African club has won the PSL transfer window?

  • 29%Sundowns
  • 36%Kaizer Chiefs
  • 21%Orlando Pirates
  • 3%SuperSport United
  • 4%Cape Town City
  • 6%Other
10430 Votes

Editors' Picks