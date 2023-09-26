More Arsenal injury misery! Mikel Arteta issues concerning Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka fitness updates ahead of Brentford Carabao Cup clash

Arsenal have been dealt a blow ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Brentford, with Mikel Arteta issuing updates on Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Saka may miss weekend Premier League clash

Rice yet to train after early derby exit

Adds to Gunners' injury woes

WHAT HAPPENED? Early season injury problems continue to mount for Arteta, with Saka now joining record arrival Rice on the injury list. Both departed the field during Sunday's clash with Tottenham. Though worries initially centred around Rice's back injury, Arteta revealed that his leading scorer is also struggling physically.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's trip to Brentford, Arteta shared news of Saka: "He was limping quite badly after the match. We had to get him off the field. He hasn’t been able to participate in the session. It’s a possibility (he could miss Bournemouth)."

Of Rice, the Arsenal boss said: "He hasn’t trained yet. He could not carry on in the game. Hopefully it’s not something big. We are confident (it's not big). He is still uncomfortable and he had to leave the pitch which is never a good sign. It’s still doubtful."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice's instant adaptation to life in north London and the continued upward trajectory of Saka have been the brightest parts of Arsenal's season so far. Arteta will hope to get both healthy as soon as possible ahead of an October schedule which features two Champions League trips and a huge clash with Manchester City at The Emirates.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The absence of Rice and Saka will give some of Arsenal's fringe players the opportunity to impress when they travel across the capital to face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.