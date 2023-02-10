Arsenal's Florian Balogun emerges as AC Milan target after impressive loan spell with Reims

Arsenal loanee Florian Balogun's stellar season at Ligue 1 side Reims has attracted interest from Serie A champions AC Milan.

Balogun impressing on loan at Reims

AC Milan have renewed interest

Marseille and Villarreal also watching

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward joined the French side on loan from Arsenal and has impressed throughout the campaign. He has rocketed to the top of Ligue 1's goal charts with 14 goals from 21 appearances. According to The Daily Mail, Milan may make an attempt to land him in the summer to strengthen their attack.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun first caught Milan's attention while he was in the Arsenal youth academy and their interest has been strengthened by his fine displays in the French top-flight. However, the Rossoneri are not the only team credited with interest, as Marseille and Villarreal are also monitoring him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta suggested that the 21-year-old still has a future in north London, praising him as a "special" player in a press conference on Friday and outlining the club's plan for him.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? The winger and centre-forward will hope to continue his goalscoring exploits when Reims meet Troyes in Ligue 1 this weekend.