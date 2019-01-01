Arsenal confirm Edu appointment as new technical director

The club's former midfielder has returned in a newly-formed role that will see him, among other tasks, oversee player scouting and recruitment

have confirmed the appointment of Edu as the club's new technical director.

As reported by Goal back in May, the 41-year-old, who played for the club between 2001 and 2005 and was a member of the Invincibles side, agreed a deal with the Gunners after their failure to land Monchi.

The north Londoners have explained that the role will involve "coordinating the work of our first-team coaching group, the academy and player scouting and recruitment in order to oversee the constant building up and efficient strengthening of our squad".

Head of football Raul Sanllehi said of the move: "We’re very excited that Edu is joining the team. He has great experience and technical football knowledge and most importantly is a true Arsenal man.

"He understands the club and what we stand for to our millions of fans around the world. His arrival is the final and very important part of the jigsaw in our development of a new football infrastructure to take us forward.

"He will be working closely with Unai Emery and the first-team coaches, and will play a relevant role leading our football vision and ensuring we have - and follow - a solid philosophy through all our football activities."

Edu himself added: "Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role.

"We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I’m looking forward to helping make a difference."

The move comes after the former midfielder left his role as general coordinator with the national team following his nation's Copa America triumph, with Juninho having now been confirmed as his replacement.

Edu becomes the first person to take up the role of technical director at the Emirates Stadium, with the club confirming that their former player, who made 127 appearances during five seasons as a Gunner, will be joining them on their pre-season tour of the USA on Thursday.

With the Brazilian's assistance, the Gunners will now look to add to their squad prior to the start of the 2019-20 campaign and a deal worth around £26.5 million ($33m) has already been agreed with Saint-Etienne for 18-year-old defender William Saliba.

winger Wilfried Zaha is also a target for the north Londoners, along with left-back Kieran Tierney.