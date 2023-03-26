Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard reacts to horror tackle from Premier League title rival Rodri of Man City

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has reacted to the horror tackle put in on him by Manchester City star Rodri while on Euro 2024 qualification duty.

Gunners star currently away with Norway

Faced Spain in Euro 2024 qualification action

Lucky to have escaped ankle injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners skipper is currently away with Norway, as the pursuit of precious points at club level is put on hold, and found himself lining up against Spain on Saturday. La Roja ran out 3-0 winners in that contest, but Norway believe they should have been awarded a penalty prior to Dani Olmo’s opening goal after seeing Odegaard wiped out inside the box by a reckless challenge that left the Arsenal playmaker fortune to have escaped an untimely injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Odegaard has told TV2 of finding himself on the receiving end of a full-blooded tackle from a Premier League title rival: “I’m pretty sure I should have had a penalty. He’s coming with his studs right on my ankle. But I’m sure I’ll get punished [if I say any more]. I don’t bother saying anything else about the referee. It’s better not to say anything.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Norway boss Stale Solbakken was prepared to say more, telling reporters of an incident that could have altered the course of the game: “It is a clear penalty! He finishes the shot and you can’t [foul him after]. If I knock someone down after the ball is gone, then it’s a penalty. I get a little bored of this. What I see here now [on the replay] is exactly what I saw from the bench. There was a bit of arrogance going on. That’s the way it is, but it’s unbelievable.”

WHAT NEXT? Norway will be back in action against Georgia on Tuesday, with Odegaard hoping to make it through that contest unscathed before returning to Emirates Stadium ahead of Arsenal’s home date with Leeds on April 1.