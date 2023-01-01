Arsenal 'can go all the way' in title race with 'amazing' Odegaard in tow, insists Wenger

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Arsenal "can go all the way" in the title race while heaping praise on "amazing" club captain Martin Odegaard.

Wenger says Arsenal can win the league

Have a seven-point lead at the top

Also hailed Odegaard's development

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners moved seven points clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after beating Brighton 4-2 at the Amex Stadium on New Year's Eve. Wenger, who delivered three league titles during his legendary reign as Arsenal boss, thinks that the team currently has the right mentality to lift the trophy again under Mikel Arteta come May.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Gunners manager told TV2 after the Brighton win: "It was a fantastic performance. Arsenal is getting stronger and stronger. It was a one-way street. I think they have all the necessary ingredients, both tactically and mentally. They can go all the way. Because, as you can see, they create so many chances. I don't really see any weaknesses."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard scored his seventh goal of the season against Brighton as he continues to lead by example for Arsenal, and Wenger has been hugely impressed by his development. The Frenchman, who returned to Emirates Stadium for the first time since his 2018 exit last month, added: "He makes decisions quickly, and always optimally. It is remarkable! I like him and the way he makes football look so easy. He has developed very well. It's really amazing. His decisions, he is also a leader in the team. You see that Norway is now getting more top-class players, and I hope they can do well internationally in the years to come."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side next take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on January 3.