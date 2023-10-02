Injury worries eased! Arsenal star Bukayo Saka trains ahead of Lens Champions League meeting despite limping out of Bournemouth win - and Thomas Partey is back too

Huge relief for Arsenal as Bukayo Saka joined training along with Thomas Partey ahead of the team's Champions League fixture against Lens.

Saka returns to training after limping off the ground

Partey back in Arsenal training

Partey has been out of action due to groin injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka limped out of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Bournemouth in the 76th minute during the weekend but much to the club's relief, the player trained on Monday and is likely to feature in the midweek Champions League fixture against Lens.

Saka was joined by Partey in the training session, who came back after a prolonged injury layoff. The midfielder sustained a groin injury right before the Gunners' match against Manchester United last month.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite not lasting on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, Saka managed to score the opening goal in his club's thumping 4-0 win over the Cherries that helped Arsenal climb to the third position on the league table and are now just a point behind leaders Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? While Saka is likely to start against Lens, it remains to be seen if Partey is included in the traveling squad to France right after coming back from a serious injury.