Arsenal defender Bellerin in talks over Real Betis transfer

The Gunners right-back could seal a loan move away from the club before Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline

Hector Bellerin is in talks over a deadline day move away from Arsenal.

The right-back has spent the summer looking for a transfer, with the Gunners open to letting him leave after more than a decade at the club.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been interested, but Bellerin is now closing in on a loan move to Real Betis for the season.

What is the latest?

Arsenal have spent the the weekend looking at options for Bellerin, with Barcelona an option until Sunday when the Catalan giants opted not to pursue a move.

Betis have held a long-term interest in the 26-year-old throughout the summer, with Bellerin’s wages the biggest obstacle to the deal.

Discussions have been ongoing however, and Goal has been told both parties are now close to an agreement, although Betis are keen to offload a player first - most likely William Carvalho - to make space for the Spain international.

Should the deal go through before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline, it is expected to include an option for Betis to make the move permanent next summer.

Could Arsenal sign a replacement?

Arsenal have wanted to add a new right-back to the squad all summer, but have needed to move players on first.

They already have Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles who can play in that position and summer signing Nuno Tavares can also deputise there.

Article continues below

Should Bellerin leave, it could lead to Arsenal making a late move for a new right-back, with Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier having been linked.

They had been in talks with Barcelona over Emerson Royal, but the Brazilian is now on the verge of joining Tottenham.

Further reading