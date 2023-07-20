Arsenal or another loan? USMNT star Auston Trusty delivers transfer update after Crossbar Challenge win for Gunners in MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

United States international Auston Trusty says no decision has been made on his immediate future at Arsenal, with another loan move being mooted.

Defender impressed at Birmingham last season

Involved in pre-season for Gunners

Future call to be made in current window

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old defender, who has two caps for the USMNT, joined the Gunners in 2022 but has spent the last 18 months with the Colorado Rapids and Birmingham City. He was voted Player of the Season in 2022-23 by supporters at St Andrew’s and has formed part of Arsenal’s pre-season plans this summer, with a 10-minute appearance made off the bench for the Premier League heavyweights in their 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by reporters after that contest on what the 2023-24 season has in store for him, Trusty said of the latest loan reports: “I'm not necessarily focused on any of that. I'm here now and I take it day by day and I'll just go to training and do my job, and any opportunity, I’ve got to come here and do my job. Playing overseas and coming to MLS and All-Star Week, All-Star Game, it's awesome, awesome to see friends who are playing on the opposite team. On the other side, it's being focused and taking it day by day and proving myself to the coaching staff and my teammates. You know, I'm still new to the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trusty hit the winning shot for Arsenal in the Crossbar Challenge that formed part of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and he is backing himself to make an impact for the Gunners in competitive action if given a chance. He added on life at Emirates Stadium: “It's been a grind, you know? But I think no matter what, as a player, as a person throughout life, you have to back yourself and you have to back to your ability and believe in yourself. I did it the entire time, from Philadelphia to Colorado to now. I back myself and I believe in my play, I believe in my abilities and I believe in what I can do in the future. It just gets better and better, and you have to get more focused the higher you go. But it's been awesome and it's such a blessing. I'm so honoured to be in this position.”

WHAT NEXT? Trusty took in 48 appearances for Birmingham last season, with useful experience of life in English football picked up by the hard-working defender as he seeks to convince managers with club and country of his worth.